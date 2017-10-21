Storm Brian plays havoc with club fixtures 21 October 2017





Teams had to contend with wind and rain over the weekend Teams had to contend with wind and rain over the weekend

Numerous GAA fixtures scheduled for today have been postponed due to Storm Brian.

The latest storm to hit Ireland has left many pitches unplayable. Today's Leinster club championship fixture list has been particularly badly hit, while a raft of club games across the country have also fallen victim to the weather. All games in the U16 football Fr Manning Cup are also off. The postponed games are expected to be rescheduled for next weekend.

Meanwhile, a decision has been taken to postpone all hurling games in Galway, including the SHC quarter-finals between Gort and Killimordaly and Cappataggle and Sarsfields which were due to be played in Duggan Park and Kenny Park respectively.

The following Leinster club championship games have been postponed:

Leinster club IFC: Emo Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois)

Leinster club JFC: Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare)

Leinster club JHC: Trumera (Laois) v Erin's Isle (Dublin)

Leinster club JHC: Navan O'Mahony's (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny)

Leinster club JHC: Fr Dalton's (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly)