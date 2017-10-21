Wexford star rubs shoulders with heavyweight champ 21 October 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald dejected.

Conor McDonald has joked that Wexford could have found a new full forward after spending time in Anthony Joshua's training camp this week.

To help him prepare for his upcoming bout with Carlos Takam at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the world heavyweight champion has been sparring with Irish heavyweight Niall Kennedy. Kennedy brought fellow Gorey man McDonald along to a session where the Wexford number 14 got to meet Joshua and even try on his glooves.

Afterwards, Joshua wore a Wexford training top as the trio posed for a picture.