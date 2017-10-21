Bolton calls it a day 21 October 2017





Kildare's Emmet Bolton.

Kildare's Emmet Bolton.

Kildare’s Emmet Bolton has brought the curtain down on his decade-long senior inter-county career.

Confirming his retirement on Twitter, the Eadestown clubman said it had been an "honour and a dream to wear the Kildare jersey".

Bolton was handed his Kildare debut in 2007 by then manager John Crofton and went on to become one of the best attacking wing backs in the game. The 31-year-old was named on the GPA Team of the Year in 2010, was nominated for an All Star in 2011 and also represented Ireland in the International Rules series in 2011. He was at the peak of his powers in 2010 when the Lilywhites reached the All-Ireland SFC semi-final, only to lose to Down in controversial circumstances.