Clare TD worried by proposed boundary changes 21 October 2017





Ballyea's Tony Kelly with Oisin O'Brien of Clonlara.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Ballyea's Tony Kelly with Oisin O'Brien of Clonlara.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

A Clare politician has warned that hurlers from the county might be lost to Limerick if proposed county boundary changes are implemented.



Independent TD Michael Harty claimed at a private members’ Local Authority Boundary Review debate on Tuesday that many well-known Clare hurlers were from parts of the county that might end up in Limerick under proposed boundary changes in the McKinnon Report.

“Anyone familiar with Clare hurling will know that most of our senior team, which has been successful in recent years, come from that area,” he said.

“I am sure people in those areas would not swap the saffron and blue for the green of Limerick, although I am originally from Limerick myself. These are the issues that are important to people when a boundary change is proposed and they are not to be underestimated.”