Fitzgerald: it's all about this one 20 October 2017





Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald and Joe Bergin of Mountbellew-Moylough.

Corofin defender Kieran Fitzgerald is already looking forward despite picking up his 12th Galway SFC medal last weekend.

The former county star not only picked up his 12th SFC medal, but it was his fifth on the trot as Corofin completed a remarkable five-in-a-row.

Not one to rest on their laurels, Fitzgerald stated to the Connacht Tribune that it was all about their latest success and the past is for another day.

“This is my 12th but it's all about this one,” said Fitzgerald. “It's all about today. We will try and drive on now. We weren't looking past the county final.

“I don't even know who we are playing next, but we're just happy to have the Frank Fox (Cup) back in Corofin and we will enjoy the celebrations before we knuckle down again.”

