McShane: Slaughtneil have made a statement 20 October 2017





Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.

©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott. Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott.

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane feels that his charges are not getting the credit that they deserve.

On Sunday, they defend their Ulster club SHC title and they are strong favourites to see off the challenge of Down champions Ballygalet.

Having defeated the Antrim champions (Loughgiel and Dunloy) in the last two years, McShane is adamant that last year's success was not a fluke.

“I stand by what I said, there was a certain element of people that said we caught Loughgiel on the hop, or we got lucky, or a Derry team would get lucky some time.

“The whole focus from our lads this year was to go back and win another Ulster, and I repeat, we haven't won it yet. We've only won the right to be in the final.

“But beating the Antrim champions two years in a row is a statement by these guys that they are a top team and they're going to be a top team for a long time.”

Follow our Live Match Tracker on Sunday as we keep-up-to-date with the latest scores from around the club championships.