Breen ready to throw off the shackles 20 October 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Adrian Breen.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Na Piarsaigh's Adrian Breen.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Na Piarsaigh's Adrian Breen believes that the pressure is off as they embark on another Munster club SHC campaign.

Breen gave a man of the match display in last Sunday's win over Kilmallock as they bounced back from exiting the championship early the previous year.

Now, they turn their attention to the provincial campaign and a clash with Cork side Blackrock on November 5th, which Breen feels they can play with a renewed confidence.

“We are setting our sights now on three or four weeks time and the Cork champions Blackrock. We will take it one game at a time but we have ambitions to go a little bit further if we can,” Breen told the Limerick Leader.

“Now we can throw off the shackles and maybe explore further opposition in the Munster club. Statistically we always try to improve on any errors, be it frees conceded, wides, turnovers, so it's about narrowing down the margins and give ourselves an edge in a game.”

