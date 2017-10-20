Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures including 14 county finals 20 October 2017





Johnny Buckley (Dr Crokes), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels) and Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil) are chasing further success with their respective clubs this weekend. Johnny Buckley (Dr Crokes), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels) and Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil) are chasing further success with their respective clubs this weekend.

It's going to be another massive weekend on the club scene with a packed schedule of games including fourteen county finals between football and hurling.

There are eight football finals due to take place on Sunday afternoon as All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes put their Kerry SFC title on the line against South Kerry, while Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) and St Brigid's (Roscommon) aim to defend their respective county titles.

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarrs will lock horns in the Cork SFC final for the second time in seven days after playing out a thrilling draw at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday, while Carlow (replay), Limerick and London and Sligo also see football final action.

A late point by St Finbarrs' Stephen Sherlock sent the Cork SFC final to a replay. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

In hurling, Ballygunner look to claim a four-in-a-row of Waterford SHC titles for the first time in their history, St Martin's attempt to complete the first leg of a famous Wexford SHC-SFC double versus holders Oulart-The Ballagh and Clare finalists Clooney-Quin and Sixmilebridge square off for the Canon Hamilton Cup again.

The Cork SHC final between Blackrock and divisional side Imokilly forms part of a double-header with the Cork SFC final replay.

Will Oulart-The-Ballagh goalkeeper Ben O'Connor be celebrating with a photobomb on Sunday? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Barring draws, six county champions will be crowned in hurling this weekend with Mayo (Saturday) and Sligo (Sunday) being the other finals down for the decision.

Elsewhere, Slaughtneil bid to retain their Ulster club senior hurling championship title against Ballygalget - who are chasing their first provincial success since 2005 and All-Ireland champions Cuala continue their quest for a third successive title in Dublin.



Saturday 21 October

Football

Connacht club IFC quarter-final

St John's (Sligo) v Aughnasheelin (Leitrim), Connacht GAA Centre, 2.30pm

Leinster club IFC first round

Rathcline (Wexford) v Kilanerin (Wexford), Lanesboro, 2pm

O'Connells (Louth) v Kilbride (Carlow), Castlebellingham, 2pm

Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois), Aughrim, 3pm

Leinster club JFC quarter-finals

Laragh (Wicklow) v Multyfarnham (Westmeath), Aughrim, 1pm

Glen Emmets (Louth) v Meath Hill (Meath), Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm

Crossabeg-Ballymurn (Wexford) v Man O'War (Dublin), St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy, 2pm

Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare), Pullough, 2pm

Hurling

Mayo SHC final

Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Tooreen, 4pm

Leinster club JHC quarter-finals

Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Trumera (Laois), O'Toole Park, 2pm

Naomh Brid (Carlow) v Fethard (Wexford), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly), Ballymore, 2pm

Navan O'Mahonys (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny), Paddy O'Brien Park, 2pm

Sunday 22 October

Football

Carlow SFC final replay

Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30pm

Cork SFC final replay

Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1pm

Kerry SFC final

Dr Crokes v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 3pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)

Limerick SFC final

Adare v Newcastle West, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

London SFC final

Fulham Irish v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm

Mayo SFC final

Ballintubber v Castlebar Mitchels, MacHale Park, 3.30pm

Roscommon SFC final

Roscommon Gaels v St Brigid's, Hyde Park, 4pm

Sligo SFC final

Eastern Harps v Tourlestrane, Markievicz Park, 4pm

Leinster club IFC first round

Durrow (Offaly) v Mullinavat (Kilkenny), Durrow, 2pm

Hurling

Ulster club SHC final

Ballygalget (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Clare SHC final replay

Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Cork SHC final

Blackrock v Imokilly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm

Sligo SHC final

Calry-St Joseph's v Western Gaels, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Waterford SHC final

Ballygunner v De La Salle, Walsh Park, 3pm - TG4

Wexford SHC final

Oulart-The Ballagh v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park, 3.30pm

Dublin SHC semi-finals

Lucan Sarsfields v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 2pm

Cuala v St Vincent's, Parnell Park, 3.45pm

Ulster club IHC final

Lavey (Derry) v Middletown (Armagh), Corrigan Park, 1pm

Munster club IHC quarter-finals

Kanturk (Cork) v St Mary’s (Tipperary), Mallow, 1pm

Kilmaley (Clare) v Murroe-Boher (Limerick), Cusack Park, 1.15pm

