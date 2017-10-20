Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures including 14 county finals
20 October 2017
Johnny Buckley (Dr Crokes), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels) and Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil) are chasing further success with their respective clubs this weekend.
It's going to be another massive weekend on the club scene with a packed schedule of games including fourteen county finals between football and hurling.
There are eight football finals due to take place on Sunday afternoon as All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes put their Kerry SFC title on the line against South Kerry, while Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) and St Brigid's (Roscommon) aim to defend their respective county titles.
Nemo Rangers and St Finbarrs will lock horns in the Cork SFC final for the second time in seven days after playing out a thrilling draw at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday, while Carlow (replay), Limerick and London and Sligo also see football final action.
A late point by St Finbarrs' Stephen Sherlock sent the Cork SFC final to a replay. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
In hurling, Ballygunner look to claim a four-in-a-row of Waterford SHC titles for the first time in their history, St Martin's attempt to complete the first leg of a famous Wexford SHC-SFC double versus holders Oulart-The Ballagh and Clare finalists Clooney-Quin and Sixmilebridge square off for the Canon Hamilton Cup again.
The Cork SHC final between Blackrock and divisional side Imokilly forms part of a double-header with the Cork SFC final replay.
Will Oulart-The-Ballagh goalkeeper Ben O'Connor be celebrating with a photobomb on Sunday? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.
Barring draws, six county champions will be crowned in hurling this weekend with Mayo (Saturday) and Sligo (Sunday) being the other finals down for the decision.
Elsewhere, Slaughtneil bid to retain their Ulster club senior hurling championship title against Ballygalget - who are chasing their first provincial success since 2005 and All-Ireland champions Cuala continue their quest for a third successive title in Dublin.
Saturday 21 October
Football
Connacht club IFC quarter-final
St John's (Sligo) v Aughnasheelin (Leitrim), Connacht GAA Centre, 2.30pm
Leinster club IFC first round
Rathcline (Wexford) v Kilanerin (Wexford), Lanesboro, 2pm
O'Connells (Louth) v Kilbride (Carlow), Castlebellingham, 2pm
Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois), Aughrim, 3pm
Leinster club JFC quarter-finals
Laragh (Wicklow) v Multyfarnham (Westmeath), Aughrim, 1pm
Glen Emmets (Louth) v Meath Hill (Meath), Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm
Crossabeg-Ballymurn (Wexford) v Man O'War (Dublin), St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy, 2pm
Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare), Pullough, 2pm
Hurling
Mayo SHC final
Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Tooreen, 4pm
Leinster club JHC quarter-finals
Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Trumera (Laois), O'Toole Park, 2pm
Naomh Brid (Carlow) v Fethard (Wexford), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly), Ballymore, 2pm
Navan O'Mahonys (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny), Paddy O'Brien Park, 2pm
Sunday 22 October
Football
Carlow SFC final replay
Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30pm
Cork SFC final replay
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1pm
Kerry SFC final
Dr Crokes v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 3pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)
Limerick SFC final
Adare v Newcastle West, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm
London SFC final
Fulham Irish v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm
Mayo SFC final
Ballintubber v Castlebar Mitchels, MacHale Park, 3.30pm
Roscommon SFC final
Roscommon Gaels v St Brigid's, Hyde Park, 4pm
Sligo SFC final
Eastern Harps v Tourlestrane, Markievicz Park, 4pm
Leinster club IFC first round
Durrow (Offaly) v Mullinavat (Kilkenny), Durrow, 2pm
Hurling
Ulster club SHC final
Ballygalget (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm
Clare SHC final replay
Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Cork SHC final
Blackrock v Imokilly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm
Sligo SHC final
Calry-St Joseph's v Western Gaels, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Waterford SHC final
Ballygunner v De La Salle, Walsh Park, 3pm - TG4
Wexford SHC final
Oulart-The Ballagh v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park, 3.30pm
Dublin SHC semi-finals
Lucan Sarsfields v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 2pm
Cuala v St Vincent's, Parnell Park, 3.45pm
Ulster club IHC final
Lavey (Derry) v Middletown (Armagh), Corrigan Park, 1pm
Munster club IHC quarter-finals
Kanturk (Cork) v St Mary’s (Tipperary), Mallow, 1pm
Kilmaley (Clare) v Murroe-Boher (Limerick), Cusack Park, 1.15pm
Follow our Live Match Tracker on Sunday as we keep-up-to-date with the latest scores from around the club championships.