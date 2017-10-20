Smith sceptical of Super 8s 20 October 2017





Roscommon's Enda Smith draws out his own county.

Roscommon's Enda Smith believes the Super 8s format is worth a shot, despite having reservations about it.

“It’s a difficult one," the 2017 Connacht SFC winner is quoted in the Irish Times.

“For the likes of ourselves, we’d like to think we’ll be able to compete at that level, and it’s great to get more games against the top teams, but you mightn’t get those one-off shocks, like Tipperary beating Galway last year. The whole underdog thing will be thrown out the window.

“On the flip side you will see the four best teams make the semi-final, but this summer, if we had beaten Mayo, we’d still have had a lot of work to make the semi-final.

“For stronger counties like Dublin it definitely suits. Smaller counties like ourselves might struggle. But I’d like to see the provincial championship kept on, definitely.”

