Mark Breheny set to prolong inter-county career 20 October 2017





Leitrim's Ciaran Gilheany and Gary Reynolds with Mark Breheny of Sligo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Ciaran Gilheany and Gary Reynolds with Mark Breheny of Sligo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cian Breheny expects his uncle Mark to recommit to the Sligo football cause for a 19th season in 2018.

2007 Connacht SFC winner Breheny is the longest-serving inter-county footballer, having made his senior debut for Sligo in 2000, and fellow Yeats County star Cian believes he still has a lot to offer at the highest level.

Speaking to gaa.ie yesterday when he was announced as one of six inter-county GAA players to receive Masters scholarships at DCU Business School, Cian commented: “I think he will be back, to be honest.

“He's well able to be. He's one of the fittest lads in our team. He works harder than anyone so I think he might come back and I'd be encouraging him to come back as well. Especially in recent years, he's really looked after himself particularly well. He likes to think of himself as Ryan Giggs! He thinks he's gotten better with age and is really looking after himself.”

Breheny admitted it's not ideal for Sligo that they are still without a manager following Niall Carew's departure six weeks ago.

“We're the last county without one and we need to get it sorted quick,” he added,

“There is a committee in place, I know that, to pick one. But we need to get it sorted. You just want to get a handle on it. You want to have a gym programme in place, you want something to just get a hold of because you need the motivation to get going now in these winter months.”

