Reports of Devlin departure is 'fake news', says Harte 20 October 2017





Mickey Harte has rubbished reports that Gavin Devlin has left his role as Tyrone assistant manager.

The Tyrone manager borrowed US president Donald Trump's oft-used phrase 'fake news' in dismissing the speculation.

"The only comment you can make is that there is, to use a topical term, 'fake news' doing the rounds," he told the Belfast Telegraph after the Red Hands last night drew Monaghan in the opening round of next year's Ulster SFC.

"There was never any question or doubts about the fact he (Devlin) was going to be there, so somebody didn't do their homework well."

Harte is also confident that Peter Donnelly will continue as coach after it was reported that his future in the set-up is also in doubt.

"That will be sorted out, I don't think there will be any issue. It is being talked about at the moment but I think Peter Donnelly will be with us and there won't be any problem with that," he added.

