No Dubs in International Rules squad 20 October 2017





Ireland International Rules captain Bernard Brogan.

Ireland International Rules captain Bernard Brogan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will have no representatives in the Ireland squad for next month's International Rules series against Australia.

Bernard Brogan, who captained the side, Jack McCaffrey, Philly McMahon, Rory O'Carroll and Diarmuid Connolly were all part of the squad for the last series in Croke Park two years ago, but there will be no Dubs on the plane to Australia this time around due to injuries and club commitments.

"There haven’t been any (Dublin players) in training," Ireland selector and GPA chief-executive Dermot Earley told the Irish Times.

"We’ve asked a lot of the Dublin squad to come in but because of injuries, club commitments, guys just wanting to take a break, I don’t think there will be any Dublin representation on this.

"But that’s for Joe (Kernan) to announce, it’s not for me to say. Look, we’ve had great engagement and I think you do have to understand as well that after a long year guys do sometimes need a break and this may not suit them. That’s understandable."

Earley doesn't think the series to be devalued by the absence of players from the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

"Not at all. I don’t think so. It’s an Irish squad and it should represent the best players in the country and we’ve gone right around all the counties," the former Kildare midfielder added.

"We spent the summer looking at all games, so we’ve strong representation from the top teams but we’ve good representation from some of the lesser known."

