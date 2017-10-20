Barrett poised for Tipp return 20 October 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cathal Barrett is set to rejoin the Tipperary senior hurling squad for the 2018 season.

The Holycross-Ballycahill defender was sensationally dropped from the panel last May for an alleged breach of discipline, but according to local reports, he has held clear-the-air talks with manager Michael Ryan and is expected to resume his inter-county career next year.

His impending return comes after fellow defender Mickey Cahill expressed the hope that the All Star corner back would be invited back into the fold.

"You want to see your best players hurling any day you go out and in fairness to Cathal, in the last couple of years, he is probably the best corner-back in the country," Cahill told RTE.

"He’s a hardy boy and he’s well able to hurl. He’s the type of lad you want playing on big-match days as well."

