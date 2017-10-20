41 SHC medals in the one household 20 October 2017





The Ballyduff Boyle brothers in the green and gold of Kerry; (L to R): Padraig, Aidan and Mikey. The Ballyduff Boyle brothers in the green and gold of Kerry; (L to R): Padraig, Aidan and Mikey.

Ballyduff's Kerry senior hurling championship win last Sunday was significant for a number of reasons.

First of all, it was the club's 25th Kerry SHC title and sees them return to the top of the roll of honour list on their own, one ahead of rivals Kilmoyley.

And secondly, it saw a further four senior hurling medals enter the Boyle household, bringing their tally to 41.

Last Sunday, Mikey Boyle captained the side to victory over Lixnaw, while his brothers Aidan, Liam and Padraig all played significant roles in the win.

Their father Liam won ten during his career, while older brothers Colm (7), and Kenneth (5) have also tasted glory on numerous occasions.

Mikey, Aidan and Liam picked up their fifth medal last weekend, while Padraig is one behind on four, bringing the household tally to a remarkable 41.

