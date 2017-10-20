Sheehan released by Carlton 20 October 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Ireland's Ciaran Sheehan against Australia.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Ciaran Sheehan could be on his way back to Cork after his Aussie Rules club Carlton confirmed that it will not be offering him a new contract.

The 2010 Cork All-Ireland winning forward joined the Blues in 2014, but made just half a dozen AFL appearances for them during an injury-ravaged spell Down Under.

“Ciaran had an unfortunate string of injuries but showed terrific resilience during his time at the Club. He made the most of his opportunities and we will miss his humility and determination,” Carlton’s head of football Andrew McKay said in a statement.

“It’s always a difficult time of year for our departing players, and we thank them for their contribution to both our AFL and VFL (Northern Blues) teams and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

