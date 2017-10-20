McGeever: we've plenty to work on 20 October 2017





Charlie McGeever.

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever admits that they need to start games better if they are to progress in the Munster club SFC.

Following a poor start that saw them 0-04 to 0-00 down after 12 minutes, Clonmel battled back to capture their 17th county title following a 2-09 to 0-08 win over Killenaule.

They now go on to represent Tipp in the Munster club SFC where they will play defending provincial and All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes.

And McGeever told the Tipperary Star that they will have to work on their slow starts as it won't be good enough against the likes of Crokes.

“In the first fifteen minutes we didn't come out of the dressing-room and it's not the first day we haven't come out of the dressing-room – we didn't in the semi-final against Loughmore either and we have to work on that,” said McGeever.

“The starting point at the start of the year is to win the county, it always is. I think last year only two county champions retained their titles. That's two teams out of 32. It's not an easy thing to do and certainly in this county, it is not an easy thing to do.”

