Moran hailed as a 'beast of a man' 20 October 2017





De La Salle's Kevin Moran.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. De La Salle's Kevin Moran.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Waterford and De La Salle hurler Kevin Moran has been described as a 'beast of a man' by one of his team mates following his latest exceptional performance.

Moran lined out at centre back for his club in last Sunday's Waterford SHC semi-final win over Passage, but early in the first half he was injured and needed treatment on a leg injury three times during the opening period.

It looked as if the Waterford captain wouldn't return for the second half, but he came out and played at full forward, scoring 1-03 as the city side booked their place in the final for the first time in five years.

The second half performance epitomised Moran's character and team mate Shane Ryan stressed to the Waterford News & Star that is what they have come to expect from their leader.

“Kevin is a beast of a man,” stated Ryan. “Those type of conditions nearly suit him. He's a natural leader and we all look up to him. I've been looking up to him for years.

“He's the kind of man that you look to on the pitch. When he goes to war, we'll follow in behind him. Simple as that.”

Follow our Live Match Tracker on Sunday as we keep-up-to-date with the latest scores from around the club championships.