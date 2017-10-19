Hurling league winners to face Galway Down Under 19 October 2017





Conor Cooney and his Galway teammates arrive under the Hogan Stand for their All-Ireland SHC final clash against Waterford at Croke Park.

The winners of next year's national hurling league will play All-Ireland champions Galway in Australia.

The Australian Embassy in Dublin today confirmed that the unique match was being organised by the GAA, with a date for the fixture yet to be revealed.

The Tribesmen won both the league and All-Ireland titles in 2017 and could present the organisers of this challenge match with a headache if they manage to retain their league title next Spring!

The league, Leinster and All-Ireland champions are also set to compete in the AIG Fenway Classic in Boston next month, alongside Tipperary, Clare and Dublin, as moves to promote the ancient game overseas gather pace.