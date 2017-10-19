Vandals smash up Louth clubhouse 19 October 2017





Glyde Rangers clubhouse Glyde Rangers clubhouse

Vandals are running amok at the home of Louth GAA club, Glyde Rangers.



The clubhouse in Tallanstown village has been subjected to damage and youths are also hurling verbal abuse at club members, including the groundsman.

Club secretary Tommy Burns described the attacks - which have resulted in thousands of euros worth of damage - as "sheer vandalism and badness" and told The Dundalk Democrat that Glyde are considering taking legal action against the vandals' parents:

"It has to stop or we will be forced to go down the legal route and follow the parents of those responsible for the vandalism to pay.

"Several local youths are climbing up onto the roof and causing terrible damage to the slates on the roof of the main building and that of the former dressingroom, now used as stores for different things including our tractor and mower.

"This to my mind is not the usual stuff that youngsters get up to, but to my mind is sheer vandalism and badness. All these young fellas have no interest in playing football and should not be there in the first place. They are trespassing.

"If our gates are locked they cross the wall. Any young person who wants to play football is more than welcome to come into our grounds, we are glad to see them. But not these vandals, they have also taken to giving our groundsman serious verbal abuse, saying some horrible things to him."