Meyler new Cork hurling manager 19 October 2017





Cork manager John Meyler.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Cork manager John Meyler.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

John Meyler has been appointed as Cork’s new senior hurling manager on a two-year term.

The Rebel County’s outgoing senior selector and U21 coach succeeds Kieran Kingston in the role and will lead the Munster champions in 2018, having previously served as a selector with the Leesiders during the 2000s.

Commenting on the announcement, Cork chairman Gerard Lane underlined the importance of continued improvement following Kingston’s decision to step down after two years at the helm.

"Our senior hurlers had a very successful season in 2017, and maintaining continuity and building on that good work is vital," he said.

"John Meyler brings a wealth of experience to the role, has extensive knowledge of all the young players coming through, and has been part of the outgoing management team. John will now work on appointing his backroom team. We wish him every success in the role."