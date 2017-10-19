Slaughtneil lose full-back Cassidy for Ulster final 19 October 2017





Slaughtneil will be without full-back Sean Cassidy for Sunday’s Ulster club senior hurling championship final against Down champions Ballygalget.

Cassidy suffered medial ligament damage just five minutes into his side’s semi-final win over Dunloy in Owenbeg and will not recover in time as the Derry champions look to retain their provincial crown at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

It means that Cormac McKenna - Cassidy's replacement in the early stages the last day - could be picked to start by manager Michael McShane, who has had to take stock of his dual stars after the club’s Ulster club SFC quarter-final win over Kilcoo last Sunday.

"Obviously there are demands being made on the players who are involved in both codes but they are up for the challenge," McShane told the Belfast Telegraph. "We are determined to keep the titles we won in all codes last year but we know that this certainly won't be easy."