Tipp's kitman of 30 years 'hurt' after being let go 19 October 2017





John 'Hotpoint' Hayes John 'Hotpoint' Hayes

Tipperary’s former kitman John ‘Hotpoint’ Hayes says “wouldn’t have anything to do with” the set-up if he were to be asked back.

Hayes was informed during last Sunday week’s county SHC final at Semple Stadium that his services were no longer required after 30 years of voluntary work with the team.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Hayes said he was most hurt by not even being informed with a phone call from manager Michael Ryan, with county board chairman Michael Bourke and John Devane informing him instead with a two-minute meeting after the game between Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh in Thurles.

Hayes explained: “I rang Michael Ryan then on Tuesday morning. I said: ‘Michael, I’m very very hurt over what you’ve done. And not even the decency or courtesy of a phone call’.

“I was never appointed by the county board. I was a volunteer. I said: ‘You’re the man carrying the torch, you’re the boss. If you wanted Jack the Ripper there, he’d be on the backroom team’.”