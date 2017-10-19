2018 provincial hurling championship draws to take place off air 19 October 2017





Galway's Joe Canning celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The draws for next year’s Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships will take place this afternoon at Croke Park.

The draws are traditionally made alongside the provincial football draws, which take place tonight at 8.30pm and will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

However, with the recent decision to revamp the hurling championship’s structures, which will see both the Leinster and Munster championships played-off as two five-team round-robin tournaments, the draws will not be aired live.

It will be made at Croke Park on Thursday afternoon instead in the presence of the four provincial chairs and members of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) and made public on the RTÉ 2 broadcast later today.