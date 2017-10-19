Counties await football championship draws for 2018 19 October 2017





The draws for next year’s provincial football championships will be made live tonight (Thursday) on RTÉ 2.

In Connacht, it is already known that Leitrim will travel to New York while Sligo are London-bound next May with the winners from those two games moving into the western province’s semi-finals. Champions Roscommon, Mayo and Galway will be in the pot for the other quarter-final, with the team that doesn’t come out of the hat going straight through the quarter-finals.

Carlow, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow are all in the first round draw in Leinster, while All-Ireland champions Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath head straight into the quarter-final draw.

In Munster, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford are the four counties heading into the pot for the last eight, with last year’s finalists Kerry and Cork receiving a bye into the semis.

As ever, the Ulster draw stays open with Antrim, Armagh, Cavan, Derry, Donegal, Down, Fermanagh, Monaghan and champions Tyrone going into the pot. The first two counties out will meet in the preliminary round with the rest heading into the quarter-finals.

The draws take place live at 8.30pm tonight.