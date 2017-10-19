Fitzmaurice reappointment right call, says Ó Sé 19 October 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Tomas O Se believes Kerry county board have made the right decision in reappointing Éamonn Fitzmaurice as the county’s senior football manager.

Fitzmaurice’s fresh two-year term was confirmed last night and while O Se feels that it is the right call for the county, he also thinks that a poor showing from the Kingdom in 2018 could spell an end to his former team mate’s tenure.

"I think it was a big decision for Éamonn to stay on for another year," he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme. "The fact that the County Board have added two more won’t make much of a difference.

"If Eamonn has a very, very poor year this year coming, I can’t see him staying on anyway. I’m not sure the contract means that much."

He added: "I think it’s the right decision for Kerry. There has been a lot of talk about the Mayo performance and the tactics, but in my own eyes, I think we just don’t have the players at the moment.

"We don’t have a team to compete at the top table, and possibly for Eamonn, they didn’t get it perfect against Mayo and a lot of criticism comes into Kerry because of it. I do feel he is the right man to take them forward. He has the trust of the players.

"He has shown us in 2014 that tactically he can get it right."