Mayo SFC: No upset as holders set up final date with 'Tubber 18 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Castlebar Mitchels' Danny Kirby.©INPHO/James Crombie.

There was no upset witnessed in tonight's Mayo SFC semi-final replay at MacHale Park as Castlebar Mitchels set up a mouthwatering showdown with Ballintubber on Sunday.

The holders were pushed to the pin of their collar by Garrymore last weekend when they had to settle for a 1-11 apiece draw after Jimmy Killeen's late levelling free earned the underdogs a second date. However, Mitchels made no mistake this time around at the county grounds, running out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-12.

Mitchels were never behind in any stage of the tie and raced into a 2-4 to 0-2 lead by the quarter mark after Neil Douglas and Danny Kirby hit the net on 11 and 12 minutes respectively. To their credit, Garrymore fought their way back into contention with points from Mark Tierney and Cathal Slattery but the concession of two quick-fire goals in as many minutes saw them trail by 2-8 to 0-8 at the break.

However, Garry' were unable to mount a major comeback in the second-half as the sides traded scores on the resumption with David Stenson (Mitchels) and Killeen (Garrymore), who top scored for their respective teams over the hour (0-6 and 0-5 respectively), leading the way.

Futher points from Stenson and Kirby closed out the contest as the champions quickly turn their attention to this weekend's decider and a clash with Ballintubber, who hammered Claremorris - 3-16 to 2-11 - in the other semi-final.

Mitchels are 60 minutes away from completing a three-in-a-row of Moclair Cups, a feat last achieved by Garrymore during the 1970's but Ballintubber have something of an 'Indian sign' over the county town outfit in SFC finals, beating them in each of their previous deciders, 2010, '11 and '14.