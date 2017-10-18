Fitzmaurice to remain as Kerry manager until 2020

18 October 2017

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry have placed their faith in Eamonn Fitzmaurice as senior football manager by extending his current term until 2020.

Fitzmaurice has already committed to a sixth season at the helm in 2018 but he will remain in place for two further years after that following ratification at tonight's re-scheduled county board meeting.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy announced his full support for the 2014 All-Ireland winning boss in a statement released last month.

The Finuge clubman is set to oversee a three-year development programme for the senior squad while his current management team will remain in place with new additions expected.




