Fitzmaurice to remain as Kerry manager until 2020
18 October 2017
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Kerry have placed their faith in Eamonn Fitzmaurice as senior football manager by extending his current term until 2020.
Fitzmaurice has already committed to a sixth season at the helm in 2018 but he will remain in place for two further years after that following ratification at tonight's re-scheduled county board meeting.
Kerry chairman Tim Murphy announced his full support for the 2014 All-Ireland winning boss in a statement released last month.
The Finuge clubman is set to oversee a three-year development programme for the senior squad while his current management team will remain in place with new additions expected.