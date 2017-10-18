Laois champions dealt significant blow
18 October 2017
Laois' Dwane Palmer.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Laois champions Camross have been dealt a significant blow ahead of next month's Leinster club SHC campaign after county hurler Dwane Palmer suffered a broken leg.
The versatile IT Carlow student sustained the season-ending injury in the early stages of a club challenge game against Galway champions St Thomas' last Sunday week.
Palmer, who underwent surgery last week, was a key figure for Arien Delaney's men in their march to a 25th county senior hurling title.
Camross are due to face Carlow kingpins Mount Leinster Rangers in the provincial quarter-final stage at O'Moore Park on November 5.