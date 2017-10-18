Big boost for Tipperary footballers 18 October 2017





Tipperary's Stephen O'Brien.

Tipperary’s football prospects for 2018 have received a significant boost with the decision of Steven O’Brien to rejoin the squad.

The Ballina man starred in the 2011 All-Ireland MFC success and lined out at midfield in the 2015 U-21 final defeat to Tyrone.

He threw his lot in with Michael Ryan and the Premier County hurlers these past two seasons but has now committed his future to Liam Kearns' footballers.