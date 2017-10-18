Dillon turns attention to Leinster 18 October 2017





Portlaoise's Gareth Dillon.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Portlaoise's Gareth Dillon.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Portlaoise player Gareth Dillon has stressed that only now will they turn their attentions to the Leinster club SFC.

The Laois champions know all about the provincial campaign and they return to that scene after a one-year absence where they will face a familiar foe in Offaly champions Rhode.

However, Dillon who played a starring role in Portlaoise' county final win over Ballylinan last Sunday stressed to the Leinster Express that the provincial campaign was never discussed throughout the year.

“Hopefully, we can give it a good go. To be honest, we haven't really talked about it too much this year. After what happened to us last year, it was all about getting back here first of all,” said Dillon.

“Sunday was a totally new challenge and that will prepare you as good as anything will for the next round. Hopefully, we're in a good position now.”