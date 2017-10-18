Kennelly never contacted Clifford 18 October 2017





Tadhg Kennelly.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Tadhg Kennelly.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

There was no contact between Tadhg Kennelly and David Clifford about a potential move to Aussie Rules.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Kerry today, Kennelly denied rumours that he had made an approach to the teenage Fossa star who recently committed his future to the green and gold of the Kingdom.

The former Kerry and Sydney Swans star did add that he will continue to offer young gaelic footballers the opportunity to live the life of a professional sportsman in Australia.