Gilroy only wants 'guys who really want to hurl' 18 October 2017





Newly appointed Dublin senior hurling manager Pat Gilroy won’t be going behind Jim Gavin’s back when it comes to assembling his squad for 2018.

Instead, the 2011 Sam Maguire Cup winning manager intends to work hand-in-hand with his football counterpart on the subject of dual players.

“I have a very good relationship with Jim Gavin, I have a very good relationship with football, I don't intend to mess up football by doing something like trying to negotiate guys into doing something that maybe they don't even want to do,” Gilroy told The Irish Independent at the launch of the Fenway AIG hurling classic.

“I see it that we have two Dublin teams, one plays hurling, one plays football, the relationship should be a good relationship.

“I think Cork manage to do that (strike a balance) quite well. There's a lot of open discussion between managers so I won't be going talking to anyone behind Jim's back or anything like that.

“There might be guys at the end of his panel that he's looking to move on and they might be interested in hurling. But I only want guys who really want to hurl. I'm open to a dual guy if some fella can miraculously do it when you produce the fixtures but I just want people who really, really want to play for Dublin hurling. And they can come from anywhere as far as I'm concerned.”