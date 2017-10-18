Watch: Westmeath club's truck parade after winning first county title in 61 years 18 October 2017





Multyfarnham players celebrate with the Westmeath JFC silverware. Multyfarnham players celebrate with the Westmeath JFC silverware.

It took 61 years but it was certainly worth the wait for one Westmeath club at the weekend when they lifted the county JFC title.

Multyfarnham finally got their hands on the junior silverware following a 3-12 to 0-15 replay victory over Ballynacargy at Cusack Park last Saturday.

There were great scenes on their return to the village as the victorious players were paraded up and down the street on the back (and front) of a truck on what was an historic day for 'Multy'.

It was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for the St Fintan's club having languished in the doldrums of Westmeath football for decades.

They started from the bottom, putting a lot of effort into their underage structure and are reaping the rewards from it now.