Murphy targets Leinster assault 18 October 2017





Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy will let his players savour their latest Wicklow SFC success before they begin preparing for the Leinster club SFC.

Having defeated Blessington in last weekend's county final, Rathnew now turn their attention to the Leinster club senior football championship.

They will be fancied to see off the challenge of Louth champions Newtown Blues away from home on Sunday week and Murphy is keen for them to do well in the provincial campaign.

“There have been great celebrations and that's what drives the players on, drives the lads into training next January or February, it's scenes like that that'll drive them on,” Murphy told the Wicklow People.

“We've to go up to Newtown Blues in two weeks' time. Hopefully, we can bring the support up there and have a good day out and progress in Leinster.”