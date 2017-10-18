Ireland squads for Hurling/Shinty internationals unveiled 18 October 2017





Some of the biggest names in hurling will backbone the squad that has been assembled by the GAA to take on Scotland in the annual international clash next Saturday.

Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winning full-back, James Barry, is joined by forward stars Lee Chin (Wexford), John McGrath (Tipperary) and Conor Lehane (Cork) for the meeting with the Scots in Bught Park in Inverness.

The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary All-Ireland minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan. The 20-man panel draws players from 12 different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, who was one of the Lake County’s star performers in Championship 2017.

The match will be preceded by an Under 21 international between the two countries.

The Under 21 side is managed by Willie Cleary and Gavin Keary and is captained by Limerick’s Sean Finn and includes Waterford senior stars Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran in its ranks.

Both matches next Saturday will be shown live by TG4. The Under 21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.

Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 Senior Panel

1 Enda Rowland (Laois)

2 James Barry (Tipperary)

3 Chris Bonus (Kildare)

4 Lee Chin (Wexford)

5 Paul Coady (Carlow)

6 Ben Conroy (Laois)

7 Alan Cox (Westmeath)

8 James Doyle (Carlow)

9 Tommy Doyle (Westmeath) CAPTAIN

10 Alan Grant (Derry)

11 Damien Healy (Meath)

12 Ross King (Laois)

13 Conor Lehane (Cork)

14 John McGrath (Tipperary)

15 John McManus (Down)

16 Mark Moloney (Kildare)

17 Andy O'Brien (Wicklow)

18 James O'Connor (Kerry)

19 David Reidy (Kildare)

20 Denis Stapleton (Kildare)



Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 Under 21 Panel

1 Stephen Murphy (Kerry)

2 Shane Bennett (Waterford)

3 Darragh Cartin (Derry)

4 Shane Conway (Kerry)

5 Patrick Curran (Waterford)

6 Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

7 Cathal Dunbar (Wexford)

8 Aaron Dunphy (Laois)

9 Sean Finn (Limerick) CAPTAIN

10 Kevin McDonald (Carlow)

11 Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)

12 Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow)

13 Ryan Mullaney (Laois)

14 Chris Nolan (Carlow)

15 Tomás O'Connor (Kerry)

16 Eoin O'Hehir (Kildare)

17 Conor Shaw (Westmeath)

18 Jack Sheridan (Kildare)

19 Ger Walsh (Antrim)

20 Sean Whelan (Carlow)