Flaherty gets the call 18 October 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Fermanagh's Ciaran Flaherty.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Former Fermanagh footballer Ciaran Flaherty could be back in the county colours in 2018.

Flaherty last played for the Erne County in 2016 and this year, he transferred to Belfast based club Lamh Dhearg where he helped the side to win the Antrim SFC title last Sunday.

Flaherty played a pivotal role in that success, which has earned him a phonecall from new Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, the former Belcoo player admits that he has a decision to make in the coming weeks.

“I have been speaking to him (Gallagher), but it's still up in the air at the minute. He said focus on the championship and see how far we get in that and we'll have a chat after that and see where we can take it. But, yes, I've had a few brief conversations with him over the last while,” said Flaherty.

“It was nice to get the call. The hard thing for me is my wife is expecting in April so travelling up and down and how feasible and fair that is is something that I'll have to weigh up. Hopefully, we'll be playing till March anyway.”