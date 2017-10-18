Cahill: nonsense rumours didn't help Tipp's preparations 18 October 2017





Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and Michael Cahill of Tipperary

Tipperary’s Michael Cahill has slammed the rumour mill that surrounded the Premier County during the summer.

The dropping of All-Star defender Cathal Barrett for disciplinary reasons for instance generated plenty of discussion off the field but, speaking to The Irish Times, Cahill said: “That stuff doesn’t help when you are trying to prepare for your season and you have this kind of nonsense going on in the background, and people driving on these rumours.

“From that point of view it was a tough year, from a county point of view, and from a panel point of view. That is never going to stand to any team. As much as you put it to the back of your head, some of it could creep in. It doesn’t help that the whole thing gets drummed up then.”

Cahill expects Barrett to be given a ‘chance’ to redeem himself in the new year.

“Cathal is probably one of the best corner backs in the country and you always want to see your best hurlers playing.

“I have no doubt that he will get the chance again and sure it’s up to Cathal then to do whatever he does with the chance. It would be great to see one of our top players back playing.”