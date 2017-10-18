Staunton goes pro with GWS Giants 18 October 2017





Mayo's Cora Staunton celebrates against Cork.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Cora Staunton celebrates against Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo legend Cora Staunton has decided to try her luck in Aussie Rules.

The four-time All-Ireland winner is the first international player to be drafted to the AFLW after impressing GWS Giants head coach Alan McConnell and assistant coach Nick Walsh.

The Carnacon ace will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tadhg Kennelly and the late Jim Stynes who both made a successful transition from gaelic football to Aussie Rules.

Coach Alan McConnell tells us more about @duckie15, the first Gaelic footballer to be drafted by an @aflwomens team. #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/Q5rGRjRjJz — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 18, 2017

“It will be a huge challenge but us Irish love a challenge,” she outlined to heraldsun.com.

“I’ve never played AFL before and had my first practice at it with Alan and Nick this morning.

“Getting used to the ball will be the biggest thing, along with the rules of the game.”

Of his team’s new addition, McDonnell said: “Cora Staunton is probably the surprise package of the selections in the draft.

“Cora comes from an elite background in football in Ireland. She recently played in the All Ireland final at Croke Park in front of 46,000 people on the back end of that competition, unfortunately losing. She’s a goal kicking forward so we’re looking for her to bring some goal kicking power to our team as a deep forward.”