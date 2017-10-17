Complacency wasn't an issue for Tipp - Maher 17 October 2017





Tipperary captain Brendan Maher celebrates with the Liam McCarthy Cup ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Tipperary captain Brendan Maher celebrates with the Liam McCarthy Cup ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Brendan Maher insists that Tipperary's failure to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup was not down to complacency.

Maher captained the Premier County to their 27th All-Ireland SHC in 2016 but they were beaten by Cork in the first round off this year's Munster championship before losing an All-Ireland semi-final to Galway. In between, Tipp had Qualifier wins over Westmeath, Dublin and Clare.

"It would be very easy to say we were complacent this year and that we didn't get to the levels where we were, but I can tell you it was probably the opposite," Maher told RTE.

"The whole country was telling us that we couldn't be complacent. We had acknowledged that at the start of the year, but I think we went maybe a little bit too far.

"We over-thought it. We were so conscious about not being complacent that we ended up over-training, over-thinking anything. Our performances suffered because of it."