A hurling book with a difference 17 October 2017





Based around the world of hurling, Dermod Judge's novel 'Clash' is certainly not your ordinary, everyday read.

The main protagonist in the story is John-Joe Crosby, a skilled hurler who plays in Kerry. But things get a bit more complicated than a race for silverware as John-Joe ends up playing for his life and the very future of the game.

An eccentric Irish millionaire has taken the sport and transformed it into a ruthless gladiatorial contest, spearheaded by a team called “The Danann”. John-Joe gets swept up in this dangerous game and catapulted into a world in which the safety and even the lives of the players are not as important as the TV and internet ratings.

The novel's tagline reads: "The centuries old Irish game of hurling always thrilled, always excited. But now it kills..."