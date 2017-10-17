What the GAA is all about 17 October 2017





Killeavy full forward Raymond Teggart is mobbed by the club's Under 10 footballers after the game. Killeavy full forward Raymond Teggart is mobbed by the club's Under 10 footballers after the game.

There were moving scenes in Armagh on Sunday after Killeavy won the intermediate football title.

When the final whistle sounded on the club's magnificent 1-13 to 0-11 victory over Silverbridge in the decider, winning full forward Raymond Teggart turned to the club's U10s who had been roaring on enthusiastically from the sidelines.

Scorer of the final's only goal, Raymond had coached the U10s during the year and he wanted to share his big moment with them. He invited them onto the field and gave them some precious moments as the celebrations began for what was a massive occasion not just for the winning team but for everybody involved in this great club.