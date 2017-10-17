Storm claims life of Louth GAA member 17 October 2017





Fintan Goss, who tragically lost his life during Storm Ophelia yesterday afternoon, was a popular member of St Patricks GFC in Louth.

The 33-year-old was tragically killed when a tree fell and struck his car on the old R132 Dundalk-Newry Road at Ravensdale at around 2:45pm on Monday.

Fintan, whose brother Colin is a former Louth senior football captain, represented the Pats at all levels, winning a Louth MFC with the Lordship-based club in 2002.

It is believed that he was returning home early from work to spend the rest of the day with his family when the tragic accident occurred. Fintan married Pamela last year and the couple have two children - three-year-old Laragh and six-week-old Henry.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Goss family as Fintan's older brother, Ronan, died tragically at the age of 22 in an accident in Scotland in 2000.

Our condolences to his parents John and Mary, brother Colin, sister Maria, wife Pamela, daughter Laragh and son Henry.