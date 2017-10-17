Mullins calls for improvement 17 October 2017





Brian Mullins says St Vincent's will have to improve if they're to retain the Dublin SFC.

The holders qualified for their fifth successive county final when easing past St Jude's on Saturday night and the Marino men will lock horns with a strong-looking Ballymun Kickhams outfit in the October Bank Holiday Monday decider.

The Vins beat their northside rivals by a point at the semi-final stage last year and in a replayed final in 2013. Mullins is bracing himself for another tough game:

"Ballymun are a team of high quality," the Dublin legend tells The Irish Daily Star. "We won't do well against them unless we do an awful lot better than we did against Jude's.

"We particularly need to get more scores out of the amount of possession that we have going forward. We struggled in the first half to get the scoreboard ticking over. It's something we'll have to work on. Jude's have a very crowded defence and we struggled to break it down.

"I saw just a little bit of Ballymun's game [semi-final V Kilmacud Crokes], but I've seen Ballymun a few times during the year. I know plenty about them. They're playing very well . They outscored and outplayed the Crokes and they did the same in the quarter-finals so they're a quality team.

"You don't need to start talking about their four All-Ireland winners with Dublin this year. It's just a solid team and we'd know a lot about them and have a lot of respect for them."