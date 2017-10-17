Kellaghan answers Premier call 17 October 2017





Paschal Kellaghan has been added to the Tipperary senior football backroom team.

The former Offaly footballer, who guided Rhode to their record-breaking 28th Offaly SFC crown on Sunday – beating Clara in the final – has been enlisted by manager Liam Kearns to serve as coach reports the Irish Mirror.

Having previously enjoyed managerial success in counties Meath and Kildare with Ballinabrackey and Monasterevin respectively, Kellaghan joins a strong Tipp backroom team that also includes selectors Shane Stapleton, Paul Fitzgerald and Brian Lacey.