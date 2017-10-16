Waterford SHC: Ballygunner and De La Salle for final 16 October 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Pauric Mahony and his Ballygunner teammates celebrate after winning a three-in-a-row of Waterford SHC titles with victory over Passage at Walsh Park.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ballygunner are just 60 minutes away from achieving a fourth Waterford SHC title in succession following yesterday's 'battle of the champions'.

Played in far from ideal conditions at Fraher Field and, with the Shanahan brothers, Dan and Maurice, combining for 1-10, Fergal Hartley's men were firmly put to the test as they trailed by 1-9 to 0-9 with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Ballygunner had led last year's intermediate champions - 0-9 to 1-4 at the interval with county selector Dan netting his ninth goal of the campaign. Shanahan caused county full-back Barry Coughlan all sorts of trouble over the hour but it was the accurate point taking of Brian O'Sullivan and Pauric Mahony, who hit 0-5 from play and 0-8 frees respectively, that ensured Ballygunner their place in the decider for the fifth year running with a 0-18 to 1-13 victory.

Inspired by Player of the Year contender Kevin Moran and former All-Star John Mullane, De La Salle defeated Passage - 1-13 to 3-6 - in the other last four clash at Walsh Park earlier in the day. A last-gasp Jack Fagan effort saw the Waterford city outfit book their place in the county SHC final for the first time since 2012.

The final is scheduled to take place next Sunday.