Lidl National Gaelic4Mothers&Others Blitz soars to new heights! 16 October 2017





DUBLIN clubs Naomh Mearnóg and St. Sylvester’s joined forces again last Saturday, October 14, to host another memorable and successful event for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association – the Lidl national Gaelic4Mothers&Others Blitz Day.

Over 2,000 women, 102 teams and 17 pitches – just some of the staggering numbers from an event that encapsulates all that is good about Ladies Football.

It’s fast become one of the best days on the LGFA calendar – and continues to go from strength to strength.

Participants ranged from 21 to nearly 60 years of age and a hen party helped to add a real splash of colour!

In a record-breaking year for LGFA, with 46,286 spectators present at the recent TG4 All-Ireland finals, the numbers descending on Naomh Mearnóg and St. Sylvester’s further enhanced the status of Ladies Football as one of the fastest growing female sports in Europe.

Gaelic4Mothers&Others is having a major impact within the Association, and the purely recreational element ensures that all skill levels are catered for.

Dry and pleasant conditions set the scene for another magnificent day, as teams arrived early to soak up the fun.

Pictures were taken, the merchandise village was busy as people got their hands on quality gear for knock-down prices while others were having their faces painted and practicing their skills in the Lidl fun-zone.

The four Lidl ambassadors were hugely popular in the FunZone, with Dublin’s All-Ireland winner Sinéad Goldrick, Cork’s 11-time medallist Briege Corkery, Monaghan’s Sharon Courtney and Sarah Rowe from Mayo showcasing their skills in the various games.

With teams registered and fixtures for the day received, it was time to get proceedings underway, following a mass warm-up conducted by Lei Portalanza and her team from Bokwa Ireland.

With over 2,000 people warming up together, it was a sight that had to be seen to be truly believed.

Players, coaches, coordinators and referees were put through their paces, before the games got underway.

Chris and Ciara were live in the 2FM Roadcaster from 11-1 and the clubhouse blasted out live music at 3, with popular band Ultrasound dressed as priests to bring a real sparkle to the fancy-dress feel.

A disco followed until 7pm, before entertainment moved upstairs and was kicked off by karaoke.

The appeal of Gaelic4Mothers&Others is that the games themselves are non-competitive and played in great spirit.

Players laughed, joked, danced and played their way through the day, before tired bodies retired for festivities that went into the early hours of Sunday morning.

We would like to thank our sponsors Lidl, players, coaches, the 2FM Roadcaster, Lei Portalanza and her team from Bokwa Ireland, and everybody who contributed to another unforgettable day.

A special mention to the many volunteers that give up their spare time to be with us on the day and without them, the event would not have been possible.

In addition, our two host clubs Naomh Mearnóg and St. Sylvester’s, had their venues in pristine condition.

It truly was a heady mix of fun, camaraderie, singing, laughing, dancing and, of course, football. Roll on 2018, when we look forward to doing it all over again!