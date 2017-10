Watch: Cork GAA club's stand swept away by Storm Ophelia 16 October 2017





Storm Ophelia has ripped up the roof of a stand at the Passage West GAA club grounds in Co. Cork. Storm Ophelia has ripped up the roof of a stand at the Passage West GAA club grounds in Co. Cork.

Storm Ophelia reached the south coast of Ireland this morning and is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The stand at the Passage West GAA club grounds in Co. Cork stood no chance as the storm hit, as this frightening footage shows.

Stay safe everyone.