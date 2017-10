Storm Ophelia puts Fitzmaurice reappointment on hold 16 October 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s ratification as Kerry football manager has been put on hold until Wednesday night.

Tonight's scheduled county board meeting has been put back by 48 hours due to Storm Ophelia.

Fitzmaurice has been proposed for a further two-year term which will see him remain at the helm until the end of the 2020 campaign.