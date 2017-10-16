Wexford SFC: Martin's keep double dreams alive
16 October 2017
St. Martin's Paudie Kelly in action for Wexford.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
St. Martin's remain on course for a Wexford SFC and SHC double after yesterday's football semi-final replay win over Shelmaliers.
Paudie Kelly's early goal laid the foundations for a 1-14 to 2-4 victory at Innovate Wexford Park and place in the SFC final against Rapparees-Starlights.
The Piercestown / Murrintown club's hectic schedule continues next Sunday when they will aim to complete the first leg of a famous double against favourites Oulart-The Ballagh in the hurling decider. It will be the sixth meeting of the clubs in a final since 1994.