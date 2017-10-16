Wexford SFC: Martin's keep double dreams alive

16 October 2017

St. Martin's Paudie Kelly in action for Wexford.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

St. Martin's remain on course for a Wexford SFC and SHC double after yesterday's football semi-final replay win over Shelmaliers.

Paudie Kelly's early goal laid the foundations for a 1-14 to 2-4 victory at Innovate Wexford Park and place in the SFC final against Rapparees-Starlights.

The Piercestown / Murrintown club's hectic schedule continues next Sunday when they will aim to complete the first leg of a famous double against favourites Oulart-The Ballagh in the hurling decider. It will be the sixth meeting of the clubs in a final since 1994.




Most Read Stories

Watch: Cork GAA club's stand swept away by Storm Ophelia

Kilkenny SHC: city sides upset the odds to reach final

GAA tweets of the week

McIver rues indiscipline

What they said … the weekend in quotes

Mayo SFC: holders held as O'Malley fires Ballintubber into final


Android app on Google Play