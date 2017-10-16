Clare SFC: Clondegad through to first final 16 October 2017





Clondegad and Clare captain Gary Brennan.

Clondegad qualified for their first-ever Clare SFC final yesterday following a 2-12 to 1-9 victory over 2015 champions Miltown.

Gary Brennan and his team-mates will face holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the decider, after they edged out Cratloe after extra-time, 2-10 to 2-9, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

The Ballynacally-based club recovered from the concession of a 15th minute Eoin Cleary goal to lead by 1-6 to 1-5 at the interval thanks to a Gearoid 'Gudgie' O'Connell major on the stroke of half-time. They raised a second green flag after the restart before securing a famous win with the last four points of the game.